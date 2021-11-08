CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health: 169 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals

By Mackenzie Moore
 7 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one patient over the weekend, bringing the system to 169 total COVID-19 inpatients.

Ballad did see a decrease in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in Niswonger Children’s Hospital; two fewer children are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

Crews battle commercial structure fire on Industrial Drive in Hawkins County

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remained the same and did not budge over the weekend, according to Monday’s scorecard from the health system.

The 21-county service area saw 11 additional COVID-19 admissions over the weekend, bringing admissions to 28 on Monday.

Intensive Care Unit totals inched upward as well, with 46 inpatients receiving care in the ICU due to COVID-19. Thirty-seven novel coronavirus patients are relying on ventilators to breathe.

PREVIOUS: Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 3rd day in a row

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 8:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 169 (+1)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (+11)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (+7)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46 (+2)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (+4)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (-2)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 37 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 40 deaths reported on Friday within the last seven days.

COVID-19 vaccines and tests return to Carter Co. Health Department

CARTER COUNTY, TN
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Washington County, Tenn. Schools update COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
‘Vaccinated or not, these people are heroes:’ Ballad CEO discusses ‘tough’ decision to implement vaccine mandate

PHARMACEUTICALS
PHARMACEUTICALS
Johnson City schools release update to COVID-19 protocols

JOHNSON CITY, TN
JOHNSON CITY, TN
New COVID cases up 28% from two weeks ago in NE Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE
TENNESSEE STATE
Gov. Lee signs bill limiting COVID-19 restrictions

NASHVILLE, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
Eastman to test alarm system next week

KINGSPORT, TN
KINGSPORT, TN
Santa Trian will soon be making return to Tri-Cities

SOCIETY
SOCIETY
