Ballad Health: 169 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one patient over the weekend, bringing the system to 169 total COVID-19 inpatients.

Ballad did see a decrease in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in Niswonger Children’s Hospital; two fewer children are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remained the same and did not budge over the weekend, according to Monday’s scorecard from the health system.

The 21-county service area saw 11 additional COVID-19 admissions over the weekend, bringing admissions to 28 on Monday.

Intensive Care Unit totals inched upward as well, with 46 inpatients receiving care in the ICU due to COVID-19. Thirty-seven novel coronavirus patients are relying on ventilators to breathe.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 8:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 169 (+1)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 28 (+11)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (+7)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (-2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 37 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 40 deaths reported on Friday within the last seven days.

