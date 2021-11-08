CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia COVID case rate stuck in neutral, 2.4X state average

By Mackenzie Moore, Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgqXV_0cq91YcZ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases ticked up over the past week and remain 2.4 times the state average according to weekend data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 increased over the weekend to 246 regionally, compared to 105 across the commonwealth. 226 new cases were reported in the nine-county area.

PREVIOUS: Smyth, Washington counties COVID hospitalization rates 4-5X state averages

VDH also reported seven new deaths regionally — three in Tazewell County, two in Buchanan County and one each in Russell and Scott counties.

Buchanan County’s new case rate has increased to nearly 700 per 100,000 over the past several days, putting it among the highest in the nation. Wise County is the only other county with a rate higher than 300, and is at 360.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMCsX_0cq91YcZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgE0H_0cq91YcZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOPW5_0cq91YcZ00

The region reported six net new hospitalizations — four in Russell County, two in Buchanan County, one each in Scott County and Bristol, and a net of negative two in Tazewell County.

The region’s population-adjusted hospitalization and death rates remain close to triple the state rate in the case of deaths and more than triple in the case of hospitalizations.

Those seven-day rates per 100,000 are 14.2 hospitalizations and 6.2 deaths regionally, compared to 4.1 hospitalizations and 2.4 deaths statewide.

The region’s vaccination rate is more than 20% behind the state’s for those with at least one dose and nearly that far behind for people fully vaccinated.

Statewide, VDH reported 694,925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 8.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 936,928 .

VDH reports there have been 11,915 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Friday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,306 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 2,577 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (37 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)
Dickenson County – 1,703 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (11 new cases)
Lee County – 3,755 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (7 new cases)
Norton – 604 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (10 new cases)
Russell County – 3,863 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 65 deaths (40 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Scott County – 3,230 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Smyth County – 4,970 cases / 321 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (13 new cases)
Tazewell County – 5,794 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 111 deaths (15 new cases, -2 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)
Washington County, Va. – 7,742 cases / 621 hospitalizations / 148 deaths (34 new cases)
Wise County – 5,512 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (37 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Virginia Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome sears comment on passing of Big Stone Gap police officer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears have both posted to social media to pay their respects to fallen Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Youngkin said that fallen officer Michael Chandler was a “true public servant who dedicated his life to protecting his community.” He asks that the public join […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health: 135 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported a drop of COVID-19 patient totals over the weekend, according to the health system on Monday. Seven fewer patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the system’s 21-county service area than previously reported, but data show an increase of 13 admissions due to the virus over the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Bristol, VA
Tazewell County, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Russell County, VA
Government
County
Tazewell County, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Tazewell County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Government
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Russell County, VA
County
Wise County, VA
County
Buchanan County, VA
Tazewell County, VA
Coronavirus
Wise County, VA
Government
WJHL

Virginia Governor Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler, orders flags to be lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Following the fatal shooting of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) released a statement and ordered lowered flags across the state. “Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

COVID-19 vaccines and tests return to Carter Co. Health Department

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Health Department announced the return of COVID-19 vaccine and testing availability on-site on Nov. 15. According to a press release, the department will offer two additional services starting Monday: Drive-up Nasal Swab Tests – Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30-9:30 a.m. COVID-19 Vaccinations – Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4p.m. When […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Body discovered in home following early morning fire in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning fire at a home in Bristol after they found a body inside. According to a release from the department, at around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning Green Spring Volunteer Fire and Rescue along with Washington County Fire and Rescue […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

New COVID cases up 28% from two weeks ago in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 108 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. The state health department did not post updated COVID-19 data yesterday. Today’s update shows there were 212 new cases yesterday, the largest single-day case increase since in a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Weather#Tri Cities#Covid 19#Covid#Vdh#Commonwealth
WJHL

Gate City Del. Kilgore expects to become VA House majority leader

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After Virginia Republicans took back the state House of Delegates, a Southwest Virginia delegate is hoping to become the caucus’ new majority leader. Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) said he reached an agreement with current House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert for Kilgore to be voted in as majority leader and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Johnson City schools release update to COVID-19 protocols

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In order to comply with upcoming legislation expected to be signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Johnson City Schools have made some changes to their COVID-19 protocols. According to a release from the Johnson City School systems, the changes are as follows: Students and employees will no longer be required […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Santa Trian will soon be making return to Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The yearly tradition of the Santa Train will continue starting Nov. 20. The train makes its rounds each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving delivering clothing food, clothing, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of people around the area, according to the event’s Facebook page. A social media post states that […]
SOCIETY
WJHL

Search underway after 5 “violent” inmates escape Georgia prison

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Blue Alert has been issued following the escape of several inmates from a Georgia prison. According to the GBI, five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville, Ga. on Saturday morning. The facility is located at 34 Badge Blvd in Hawkinsville and is around two hours […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy