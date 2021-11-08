Only Vaccinated Foreign Nationals Allowed Into America At Land Crossings, U.S. Customs And Border Protection Reminds

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public that starting today, Nov. 8, only those fully vaccinated foreign nationals with appropriate and valid entry documents will be permitted to cross into the country from Mexico at land border crossings for non-essential reasons.

“We are hearing about rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere that this change applies to anyone. I can assure you it does not,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “It is vitally important that members of the public only consult official government sources the most accurate and reliable information related to the November 8 changes.”

The new rule comes 20 months after the United States shut crossings for non-essential trips. It specifies only foreigners who have received World Health Organization-approved vaccines can cross.

Those travelers are required to be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request. The change does not apply to anyone else.

Information about these changes to the travel restrictions are available from the DHS press release and Fact Sheet.

Click here for information about what is acceptable as proof of vaccination, including which vaccines are permissible. For consideration as a fully vaccinated individual, 14 days must have passed since your final shot for your vaccine.

CBP is also again asking for preparedness and patience as travelers are able to take advantage of the first stage of re-opening following pandemic travel restrictions.

Given the growing volume of travel, border crossers should take into account longer than normal wait times and long lines at our land border in the days ahead. CBP asks that travelers to exercise patience as the agency embarks on further reopening cross border travel.

Travelers can monitor border wait times online. Information is updated hourly to include wait times for SENTRI, Ready, and non-Ready lanes. The number of open lanes is also updated hourly.

For the ports of entry along the U.S/Mexico border, CBP officials are suggesting the following steps that travelers can take to try and help speed processing for entry into the U.S.: