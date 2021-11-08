CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Only Vaccinated Foreign Nationals Allowed Into America At Land Crossings, U.S. Customs And Border Protection Reminds

CBS DFW
 7 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public that starting today, Nov. 8, only those fully vaccinated foreign nationals with appropriate and valid entry documents will be permitted to cross into the country from Mexico at land border crossings for non-essential reasons.

“We are hearing about rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere that this change applies to anyone. I can assure you it does not,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “It is vitally important that members of the public only consult official government sources the most accurate and reliable information related to the November 8 changes.”

The new rule comes 20 months after the United States shut crossings for non-essential trips. It specifies only foreigners who have received World Health Organization-approved vaccines can cross.

Those travelers are required to be prepared to attest to vaccination status and to present proof of vaccination to a CBP officer upon request. The change does not apply to anyone else.

Information about these changes to the travel restrictions are available from the DHS press release and Fact Sheet.

Click here for information about what is acceptable as proof of vaccination, including which vaccines are permissible. For consideration as a fully vaccinated individual, 14 days must have passed since your final shot for your vaccine.

CBP is also again asking for preparedness and patience as travelers are able to take advantage of the first stage of re-opening following pandemic travel restrictions.

Given the growing volume of travel, border crossers should take into account longer than normal wait times and long lines at our land border in the days ahead. CBP asks that travelers to exercise patience as the agency embarks on further reopening cross border travel.

Travelers can monitor border wait times online. Information is updated hourly to include wait times for SENTRI, Ready, and non-Ready lanes. The number of open lanes is also updated hourly.

For the ports of entry along the U.S/Mexico border, CBP officials are suggesting the following steps that travelers can take to try and help speed processing for entry into the U.S.:

  • If you are a visa holder traveling for non-essential reasons, you can verbally attest or declare to the officer that you have been vaccinated, without waiting for the officer to ask the question. Have your proof of vaccination ready, in case the officer asks to see it. (Not every individual will be asked to show their proof at every crossing, but they are required to have their proof of vaccination with them in case they are asked to provide it to the CBP officer as a part of their inspection for entry into the U.S.)
  • If you are traveling for non-essential reasons, travel at off-peak times. At local ports of entry, our peak times with the highest traffic volumes are on Sundays and weekday mornings To help alleviate bottlenecks, CBP is recommending that those who can, decide when to cross choose off-peak hours for their travel times.
  • For travelers in need of an I-94 permit or permiso, use the CBP One mobile app to apply and pay in advance of your crossing, up to seven days before you cross. Travelers can use the app on their phone to complete the application, receive conditional approval, and pay the fee for the permit. They can then complete the final step with the officer in the primary booth during their inspection for entry to the U.S. Using the app significantly improves the individual traveler’s crossing experience, as they do not need to go to secondary inspection for completion and can instead continue on their way. And using the app helps save time for everyone at the border crossing. For travelers who do not apply electronically, they should expect long wait times for processing.
  • Use the correct lane. Traffic at our local ports of entry is segmented into three different lanes. The SENTRI lanes are only for those traveling in a vehicle with all of the occupants registered in the low-risk Trusted Traveler program; the vehicle itself must also be registered with SENTRI. The Ready lanes are only for those who have a document equipped to use the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology available to help speed processing into the U.S. For U.S. citizens, that’s a passport card, rather than the blue passport book. It also includes Legal Permanent Resident Cards and the Border Crossing Cards held by local B1/B2 visa holders. All others must have their correct documentation ready to show that they have the legal status to enter the U.S., and use the general traffic lanes.

