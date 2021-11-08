Ninestar Connect, Hancock Regional Health link up to provide health care to rural communities

Community members from across the Eastern Shore of Virginia are invited to participate in local community health forums to help build a healthier future for residents of the Shore. These forums are part of the Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc.’s Community Health Needs Assessment, a local effort to assess and plan for our community’s future health, wellness, and disease management needs. Health and wellness are more than something within our bodies – health and wellness involve the people and the places where we live, go to school, work, and play in our community. Health and wellness involve all of us!

ONLEY, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO