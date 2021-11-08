AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Disney+ miss on new subscribers in Q3 and the growing momentum for moviegoers returning to brick-and-mortar theaters has brought the streaming business into question. Seth Schachner, managing director at Strat Americas, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of streaming and the growing number of options consumers have. "Streaming is for sure here to stay and I think more robust than ever," he said. "The real thing that's happening, not just to Hollywood but to lots of verticals from music to sports, is just that there's tons and tons of consumer choice."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO