Public Safety

Tennessee Pastor Tackles, Disarms Man With Gun During Church Service

NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick-thinking Tennessee pastor stopped a man who pulled out a gun during a church service on Sunday, tackling the suspect from behind and bringing him to the ground,...

www.nbcmiami.com

State
Tennessee State
#Church Service#Pastor#Pentecostal Church
