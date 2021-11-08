CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their...

