Kiss star Paul Stanley’s father has died at the age of 101

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiss singer Paul Stanley’s father has died, aged 101. The band’s co-frontman shared his grief on social media, confirming the passing of his dad William Eisen - who survived the Holocaust - and revealing the “pride” William had for his son’s music career. The 69-year-old rocker posted on Twitter:...

What Was William Eisen Cause of Death? KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Mourns His Dad's Passing on Social Media

Saddening news came from KISS' frontman Paul Stanley as he announced on social media that his father, William Eisen, passed away at the age of 101 on November 8, 2021. In his recent post on Twitter, Stanley expressed his admiration for his father where it read, "My dad William Eisen has left this earth after 101 years & 7 months. His thirst for knowledge never wained. He could speak on virtually any subject."
Paul Stanley’s Dad William Eisen Passed Away At 101

KISS guitarist and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley has revealed that his father, William Eisen, passed away at the age of 101. On November 7, Stanley took to social media to share a photo of him and his dad. He captioned it with a touching message. Eisen was a holocaust survivor.
