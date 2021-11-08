CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart, Gatik operating first fully driverless delivery route in Bentonville

By Heath Higgs, Jacob Smith
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjhCc_0cq8yAge00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gatik and Walmart announced on Monday that Gatik is operating daily without a safety driver behind the wheel of its delivery route for Walmart in Bentonville, according to a press release from Business Wire .

The move marks the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a commercial delivery route on the middle mile anywhere in the world.

The route moves customer orders between a Walmart dark store and a Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, using Gatik’s fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZj9s_0cq8yAge00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8Z3v_0cq8yAge00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DF9Mk_0cq8yAge00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USQ1c_0cq8yAge00

“Through our work with Gatik, we’ve identified that autonomous box trucks offer an efficient, safe and sustainable solution for transporting goods on repeatable routes between our stores,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart U.S. “We’re thrilled to be working with Gatik to achieve this industry-first, driverless milestone in our home state of Arkansas and look forward to continuing to use this technology to serve Walmart customers with speed.”

According to the press release, in December 2020, Gatik and Walmart received the Arkansas State Highway Commission’s first ever approval to remove the safety driver from Gatik’s autonomous trucks, after 18 months of successful operations.

“This milestone signifies a revolutionary breakthrough for the autonomous trucking industry,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Our deployment in Bentonville is not a one-time demonstration. These are frequent, revenue-generating, daily runs that our trucks are completing safely in a range of conditions on public roads, demonstrating the commercial and technical advantages of fully driverless operations on the middle mile.”

Since the company commenced commercial operations in 2019, Gatik says it’s achieved a 100% safety record across multiple operational sites in North America, including Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, and Ontario.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Walmart driverless trucks delivering groceries since summer

Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver groceries. Walmart is testing the Gatik autonomous vehicles as part of its transition to a "hub and spoke" model for grocery delivery, where its hub stores are closer to the consumer and serve several retail stores.
FOOD & DRINKS
prdaily.com

Airlines celebrate return of international air travel, most comms leaders report to the C-suite, and Walmart completes regular driverless deliveries

Mars Wrigley’s Orbit Gum is giving away a peppermint-scented ugly holiday sweater that dispenses gum, comes with mini multi-colored Christmas lights and has built-in mistletoe. Hopeful sweater owners can enter a sweepstakes to win their own, which Orbit hopes will promote its gum as the solution to fresh breath amid the return of holiday parties.
INDUSTRY
chainstoreage.com

Walmart moves driverless truck pilot into historic full deployment

Walmart is the first company to use autonomous delivery trucks with no safety driver in the “middle mile” of its supply chain. The discount giant is using multi-temperature autonomous box trucks from Palo Alto, Calif.-based startup Gatik to move online grocery orders from a fulfillment-only dark store to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market store in its headquarters city of Bentonville, Ark. Walmart is making the autonomous deliveries without having a human safety driver in the truck.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Benzinga

Gatik Fully Removes the Driver From Its Autonomous Trucks

If you are traveling the roads in Bentonville, Arkansas, don't be surprised if that Walmart box truck that passes you on the street appears to be driverless. It is. Autonomous vehicle company Gatik announced Monday that it is now moving freight for Walmart in its box trucks with no one in the driver's seat.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Gatik Goes Fully Driverless With Walmart, Bolt Logistics Raises $92.5M, Kmart Australia Taps Centric PLM

Vntana raised $10.5 million, while Wish tapped Klarna, Mirakl acquired Octobat and Bold Metrics updated its virtual try-on size chart. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ward
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#North America#Business Wire#Ontar
Sourcing Journal

Savannah Port Stashes Container Overflow in ‘Popup’ Yards

The Georgia Port Authority will allot $8 million to convert facilities into five container yards across Georgia and North Carolina. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Keene Sentinel

Supply-chain woes are hitting local businesses

From shoes to toys, Monadnock Region retailers are feeling the effects of supply-chain disruptions. Steven Levy, the owner of Toy City in Keene, said shipping delays have made it crucial to order inventory well in advance. “We are beginning to receive product that we ordered in late June and early...
KEENE, NH
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Delays Disrupt California Tree Nut Exports

MANTECA (CBS) — One of California’s most valuable agricultural commodities, tree nuts, are not immune to the supply chain chaos impacting California ports and beyond. Right now, obtaining shipping containers and getting bookings with shipping companies to get commodities like walnuts, pistachios and almonds takes time and more money than it has in years before. “Last season I was paying $2,200 per container, now you’re seeing prices close to like $5,000 or $6,000 per container,” said Desiree Silva, vice president of Business Operations at California Valley Nut Company. Silva said she could typically have 10 containers at her facility to load with walnuts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy