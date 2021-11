Well, this took fans by surprise. The Cubs have added 34-year-old starting pitcher Wade Miley from the Reds, picking him up off waivers on Friday. Miley, who spent the past two years with Cincinnati, had a team option with the Reds for 2022, but the Reds are slashing payroll this offseason and the Cubs jumped on the opportunity to add to their starting rotation.

