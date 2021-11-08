LASD to remain closed Tuesday

A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
Onetime Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon surrendered himself to law enforcement Monday, and was set to appear for a hearing after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for defying a congressional subpoena. Bannon is facing two charges of criminal contempt of Congress, one for failing to appear...
A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
A woman has been arrested after she punched a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding, sending the worker to the hospital, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field in Dallas, police said. Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault, according to law enforcement officials.
What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
