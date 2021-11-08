CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

LASD to remain closed Tuesday

shorelinemedia.net
 7 days ago

Ludington Area Schools will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 9, because of...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Ludington, MI
Education
City
Ludington, MI
CBS News

9-year-old dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld Festival

A 9-year-old who was injured at the Astroworld Festival has died, attorneys representing the boy's family confirmed to CBS News. Ezra Blount was trampled during the deadly crowd surge, according to a lawsuit filed by his family. "The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious...
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Ludington Area Schools#Transportation
CBS News

"Sesame Street" debuts Ji-Young, its first Asian American muppet

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy