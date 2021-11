As our country continually reexamines what it means to be a government “of the people, for the people, and by the people,” the Atlanta History Center offers some historical perspective with a new traveling exhibition: “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” The Smithsonian National Museum of American History created the exhibit, but Atlanta’s collection is enhanced with local artifacts and documents. The exhibit examines the legacy of the American government and how that system has been tested, improved, damaged and repaired over time. The Atlanta History Center’s chief mission officer Michael Rose joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss how the new exhibit sheds light on our continuing work towards a truly representative democracy.

