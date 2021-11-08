Anson County’s school board meets to discuss teacher shortages

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The continued stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many teachers to leave the profession, leading to shortages in several counties.

Anson County’s school board met Monday afternoon to discuss the strain the teacher shortages has caused in the district. They need more than 20 teachers and 12 classroom support staff members. School officials said some classrooms don’t even have certified teachers.

Mickey Rorie said he noticed the teacher shortages at Anson County Middle School where his daughter is a student.

“I pray to god they get it situated,” Rorie said.

Rorie is one of many parents who were told several teachers decided not to return this school year because of the stress of teaching during a pandemic. Some of those vacancies were filled by substitutes, but then, several subs quit.

“They couldn’t deal with the stress and burden kids were putting on them,” Rorie said.

Anson County currently has vacancies for teachers in high school and elementary school, but the problem is hardly unique. It’s a statewide issue affecting district of every size.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told Channel 9 more than 300 teachers resigned in the first couple of months of the 2021-2022 school year. More than 80 others will be gone by the new year. As of Nov. 2021, the district has 66 teacher vacancies and is experiencing recruitment and retention issues district wide.

CMS also said more than 1,000 teachers resigned at the end of last school year.

Rorie said he understood why teachers have left the profession and thinks the district will have to pay teachers more.

“I think they need to give them a pay raise to be honest with you some of the students they have to put up with,” Rorie said. “They actually deserve the money. Some of these students, it starts at home with the respect.”

Anson County is not the only local school district facing difficulty in their workforce.

Channel 9 spoke with two teachers in August who decided to leave their school districts. One teacher, 20-year-veteran Dawne Foster, resigned in April from her school in Lancaster. At that time, South Carolina’s governor had announced masks were no longer required in schools. Foster said with the delta variant’s arrival and with a low chance of a virtual option, she had no choice but to resign from a career she loved.

The second teacher, Rebecca Craig, said she resigned from Union County Public Schools after 23 years after the politics around education made the culture toxic. She said after seeing the way teachers were seen and treated, and seeing UCPS hold in-person graduations against the governor’s order in 2020, she needed to leave.

