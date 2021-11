The name "Josh Allen" conjures up vivid pictures of the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback — and all of his impressive exploits — for most. Allen, who was voted the league's 10th-best player by his peers in the NFL's annual preseason Top 100 player ranking, has quickly climbed into the upper rungs of the quarterback ladder. He's recognized as one of the top young talents the league has to offer, and the Bills are widely considered Super Bowl threats with him at the helm.

