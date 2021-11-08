Accurate Simulation of Sun’s Rotation Might Illuminate Solar Cycle

Enhance any room with beautiful art like the Solar System in a Sphere 3D planets & sun. This true-to-scale design accurately displays the ratio of the planets to the sun and eternalizes them in solid crystal glass. These high-resolution models go through a 3D lasering process in the solid crystal glass for a truly stunning look. Blending science and art, this 3-dimensional piece lets you get in touch with the magnitude of the universe. Through it, you can learn about the universe, and you’ll love the colorful lighting and brilliant look that comes from the RGB LED base. Display the solar system in a unique way. The spheres measure 8 and 15 cm, and a set of 9 by 3 cm cubes each have a planet inside. Part of a Universe Sphere collection, the series also includes The Universe, The Milky Way, and The Star Constellations.
