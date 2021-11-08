Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Northern Centre A HEAVY SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE CLEARFIELD...BLAIR...AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 756 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Penfield to near Rockton to near Punxsutawney and moving southeast at 35 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Rockton around 800 AM EST. S.B. Elliot State Park around 810 AM EST. Curwensville around 815 AM EST. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 820 AM EST. Jeffries and Woodland around 830 AM EST. Houtzdale around 835 AM EST. SAFETY INFO...Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for reduced visibility. Some overpasses may become slippery as the snow shower passes, but main highways should remain mostly wet. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

