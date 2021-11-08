CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Lake County, including Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim, Abert Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Skagit County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South wind gusts of 45-50 MPH this morning, West winds late this morning into the afternoon of gusts to 35 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:24:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Snohomish .Heavy rain will come to an end today with snow levels lowering this afternoon into tonight. Rivers will crest later today with the lower reaches cresting Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue through this morning with rain rates decreasing this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should secure loose items on their property. Use caution if you are out driving. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph may occur in the morning. Then a Northwest wind of 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph are expected after the cold front passes around Noon. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong wind may snap tree branches. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Sweetwater County HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph are possible. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Interstate 80.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Caldwell, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Caldwell; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Wilson Patchy To Areas of Dense Fog This Morning Fog has formed this morning across portions of the I-35 corridor Hill Country and coastal plains. Some locations are experiencing dense fog, reducing visibilities to 1/4 of a mile. Elsewhere, the visibilities are generally between 2 and 5 miles. Motorists are urge to slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. The fog is expected to dissipate by around 10 AM CST.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow of 6 to 8 inches with localized amounts up to 12 inches nearer the crest. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should secure loose items on their property. Use caution if you are out driving. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph is expected. Wind gusts on Outer Drive may be over 70 mph. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong wind may snap tree branches. Blowing dust may occur reducing visibility. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FOR LAKE TAHOE * CHANGES...pushed back start time and increased peak gusts slightly. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Northern Centre A HEAVY SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN CENTRE CLEARFIELD...BLAIR...AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 756 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Penfield to near Rockton to near Punxsutawney and moving southeast at 35 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Rockton around 800 AM EST. S.B. Elliot State Park around 810 AM EST. Curwensville around 815 AM EST. Clearfield, Plymptonville and Hyde around 820 AM EST. Jeffries and Woodland around 830 AM EST. Houtzdale around 835 AM EST. SAFETY INFO...Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for reduced visibility. Some overpasses may become slippery as the snow shower passes, but main highways should remain mostly wet. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall from the past several days has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west wind gusts 30 to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday Afternoon for gusty winds, dry fuels and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222...224...225 226...227...228...229 AND 230...which includes the southern mountains, the I-25 corridor and the San Luis Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224...225...226...227 228...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...226 227...228...229 and 230. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Rapid fire growth will be possible if a fire were to start. * Additional Information...The Fire weather watch for the southern mountains is mainly for lower elevations...mainly below 9000 feet.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

