Broward County, FL

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:24:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Snohomish .Heavy rain will come to an end today with snow levels lowering this afternoon into tonight. Rivers will crest later today with the lower reaches cresting Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue through this morning with rain rates decreasing this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end this morning along the north coast and northern portions of the Olympics. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elwha River At McDonald Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, the Elwha River will flood roads...much of the pasture land along the river...and several residential areas. Erosion may damage river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 22.7 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on 11/26/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:28:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel river will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 42.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM PST Monday was 42.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 12:15:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain will come to an end today with snow levels lowering this afternoon into tonight. Rivers will crest later today with the lower reaches cresting Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue through this morning with rain rates decreasing this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Whatcom by NWS

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:41:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end late this morning into the early afternoon hours in the Northern Washington Cascades. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon into tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM PST Monday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.0 feet on 02/10/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Snohomish by NWS

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:12:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:22:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 215 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .A cold front will move through the area this afternoon with a brief burst of heavy rain. Behind the front rain will taper off quickly and snow levels will drop significantly. The Cowlitz river will continue to recede today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding will continue this morning. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will spill into low fields along river from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...with shallow water over a few roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to recede today and be around 16.0 feet by late tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 05/18/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 00:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, San Juan. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Friday Harbor, Eastsound, Waldron Island and Roche Harbor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities around 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities of 1/4 mile at times. The fog will begin dissipating after 8 AM. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:52:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 08:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 300 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the North Central Washington Cascades this afternoon. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skykomish River Near Gold Bar. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Skykomish River will cause minor flooding of low pasture lands and some roads along the river including Ben Howard road...Index-Galena Rd and Tualco Loop Rd. A stage of 16 feet on the Skykomish River corresponds to a Phase 3 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM PST Monday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will recede to near flood stage this afternoon and remain near flood stage into this evening. The river will recede again Tuesday falling below 12.0 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 11/04/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: East Sweetwater County HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph are possible. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. This includes Interstate 80.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain will come to an end today with snow levels lowering this afternoon into tonight. Rivers will crest later today with the lower reaches cresting Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue through this morning with rain rates decreasing this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:59:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Flood warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over Skagit county and the Northern Washington Cascades late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. The crest this morning on the Samish river near Burlington will be a new record. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9000.0 cfs, the Samish River will cause moderate flooding from Old Hwy 99 down to Samish Bay, flooding many areas of farm land along the river and further away. Samish Island Road will flood, cutting off Samish Island. There will also be flooding of residences, businesses, and the following roads: Sam Bell, Farm To Market, Allen, Thomas, Green, and Steelhead Lane. Levees could breech as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 9720.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 9720.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near 10000 cfs late this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and drop below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9870.0 cfs on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

