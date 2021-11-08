Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 12:15:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Whatcom .Heavy rain will come to an end today with snow levels lowering this afternoon into tonight. Rivers will crest later today with the lower reaches cresting Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue through this morning with rain rates decreasing this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
