Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO