CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Investigations Related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Expected to Increase, Lawyers Say

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA curious effect the pandemic had on law enforcement seems to have been a slowdown in investigations concerning corrupt foreign practices like bribing...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

FBI leader who supervised corruption investigation is promoted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The second top leader who oversaw the Lynn Haven corruption investigation is moving on. Rachel Rojas was promoted to assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Rojas was serving as the special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida.  As part of her work, Rojas took up an investigation […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
kcur.org

The FBI has investigated corruption in the KCKPD for decades

FBI records going back to the 1990s confirm what many residents of Kansas City, Kansas, have been saying for years — that police officers routinely violated the civil rights of those they were sworn to protect. The records stated that police beat Black people routinely, were said to be involved...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#American
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy