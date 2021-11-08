CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Waiver Order Week 10: Lions have top priority in waivers

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRarely is the NFL waiver wire order in sharp focus. While teams regularly claim players off of the waiver wire, it is rare a player is talented enough to leave fans of multiple teams questioning whether their team has the chance to claim him or not. That has all...

Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
fantasydata.com

Waiver Wire Pickups Week 9

What a wild and strange fantasy week. Entering Monday Night Football, the QB1 on the week is Mike White, with Jimmy Garoppolo right on his heels. The Jets boast two top 10 scoring running backs in Michael Carter (RB1) and Ty Johnson (RB). While the top of the wide receiver scoring was dotted with more familiar names, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Randall Cobb, and Jamal Agnew all found their way to get into the top 20. And just for kicks, Dan Arnold is your TE2 on the week. We didn't have to worry about many byes last week with just two teams off, but Week 9 bumps that number up to four with the Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Football Team all on hiatus this week. As always, we also have a new set of injuries to deal with, the most fantasy-relevant being the loss of Derrick Henry. James Robinson was also injured Sunday, but fortunately, he's listed as day to day and should be able to go next week. Let's dive into these week 9 waiver wire pickups!
CBS Sports

First look at position by position rankings, waiver-wire targets and Chris Towers' top-150 overall for Week 9

There's going to be a ton of injury news to keep up with this week, with the likes of Jameis Winston (knee), James Robinson (ankle), Sam Darnold (concussion), and Davante Adams (COVID-19) all at least looking to be in doubt for Week 9, but nothing will be as impactful as what we learned Monday morning: That Derrick Henry will miss at least six weeks, and potentially the rest of the season, after suffering a foot injury in Week 8 that will require surgery.
chatsports.com

Lions’ Dan Campbell Asked About Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. With Top Waiver Spot

After his release from the Browns, the other 31 NFL teams have the ability to claim Odell Beckham Jr. The team with the top waiver priority this week does not seem interested. At 0–8, the Lions have the NFL's worst record and hold the top priority in the waiver wire. Beckham is the biggest player to hit waivers in some time but coach Dan Campbell made it pretty clear today that the former Browns receiver is not in the team's plans.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 9 NFL rooting guide: Draft order implications

Given we’ve slipped into November, it’s time to start looking at the rest of the league with a rooting interest. We’re just two months away from being football-less, and I promise it will sneak up on you quicker than you think. Normally, we kick off our Rooting Guide series with...
NFL

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 10 of 2021 NFL season

This is a week where there is no clear-cut number one pickup, but there are a number of strong options. One really appealing option is Elijah Moore. The Jets' exciting rookie receiver saw eight targets (tied for most on the team), while leading them in catches (seven), receiving yards (84) and scoring two touchdowns. He scored 27.4 fantasy points, enough to make him the No. 1 receiver heading into Monday Night Football. Moore only ran 63 percent of the routes for the Jets but made the most of the opportunities he did see. He has now seen at least six targets in three straight games, and has scored double-digit fantasy points in each, with his point total increasing each week. The rebuilding Jets have already given the keys to the backfield over to fellow rookie Michael Carter, and you have to believe they want to keep their second-round receiver heavily involved in the offense. Moore should continue to see consistent volume and he brings more explosiveness than the other Jets receivers. There is the chance for him to remain in two receiver sets, as he could jump Jamison Crowder in usage even after Corey Davis returns. His upside is worth taking a shot on off the waiver wire.
