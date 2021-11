OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – Retired Army veteran Jim Wallace attends the Veterans Day ceremony at the New Chestnut Grove Cemetery every year. The 89-year-old veteran stood with me prior to this year’s service. He said, to some, it’s a day to “party” as many are off work that day. To him, it’s a day of honoring all who fought to keep America free.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO