CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

By CNN staff
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers. Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Daily Herald

Study: COVID increases risk of stroke

Most people think of COVID-19 as a virus that attacks the lungs, causing difficulty breathing, coughing and the loss of taste or smell, but more and more healthcare workers are reporting another organ the virus is affecting — the brain. Researchers who have studied the impact on the brain reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
heart.org

E-cigarette users face 15% higher risk of stroke at a younger age than traditional smokers

A new study found that adults who used e-cigarettes had a 15% higher risk of having a stroke at a younger age, compared to adults who smoked traditional cigarettes. Compared to traditional cigarette use, e-cigarette use was found to be 16.54% higher among Hispanic adults, 15.19% higher among Mexican American adults and 2.45% higher among women.
HEALTH
KRMG

Study links fat type to stroke risk

A new study suggests the type of fat a person eats rather than the amount may be a more important factor in determining stroke risk. The study, reported by NBC News, found eating more animal fat led to a higher risk of stroke. A lower risk of stroke was linked to vegetable sources. The study was done analyzing 27 years of data from more than 100,000 health care professionals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cig#Nicotine#Cancer#Cnn#Mount Sinai Hospital
Las Vegas Herald

People under stress twice as likely to be scammed, says study

SEATTLE, Washington - Scammers have upped their game during the pandemic. New research looks into who is most susceptible to falling victim to fraud. AARP conducted a survey in July for its report "A Moment's Notice." Doug Shadel, state director of AARP Washington, said studies haven't been able to find a common trait, such as age, that makes people vulnerable to fraud.
SEATTLE, WA
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Scrubs Magazine

Misdiagnosed Nurse Took Her Own Life After Losing Both Legs and an Arm

A nurse who lost her legs and an arm was found dead by her husband. Jaynie Carpenter, 53, was left with just one limb after she contracted sepsis four years ago. Known as a frequent traveller, Carpenter been raising money to get a pioneering limb surgery that is not available on the U.K.’s publicly-funded National Health Service. She raised over $35,000 of her $485k target when she died after saying that life was not enjoyable.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy