GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is missing some songs that were present in the original versions of the game. Rockstar put out a soundtrack list ahead of the trilogy's arrival, though it doesn't appear to be a complete accounting of which tracks are featured in the game based on leaked footage of the game. However, VGC put together a list of songs which are not featured on the list and which were not featured in previous re-releases of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, and since Rockstar has confirmed those will not be brought back, they offer a more complete picture of where each game's soundtrack stands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO