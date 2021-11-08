Teens injured after shooting at memorial in Akron, police say

Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old were injured during a shooting that occurred at a memorial/party in Akron early Sunday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Fernwood Drive in the West Akron neighborhood where they found numerous people running from the area and cars leaving the scene, police said.

During their investigation, officers found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Officers later learned that another 16-year-old girl had walked into the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a graze wound, while an 18-year-old female was dropped off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a graze wound to the head.

Police said that information obtained on the scene lead them to believe that unknown persons fired multiple gunshots into the house where a large group of people were gathered for a party and memorial and that the three teens were shot during an exchange of gunfire.

None of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

While another home, which was occupied, was struck by gunfire as well, no additional injuries were reported, according to police.

Officers recovered a handgun and numerous shell casings from the scene, and reported two nearby vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation as detectives work to learn more and identify the shooters involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-375-2490, Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with any information to 274637.

