Stamford Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons (D) has formed a transition team consisting of a state senator, a health care president/CEO and a nonprofit executive. “My transition team will be reflective of that goal, and I am so thankful to (co-chairs) Sen. Pat Billie Miller, Kathy Silard, and (executive director) Bridget Fox for taking on these key roles. Our transition team will be reflective of the people of the great city we are now preparing to serve, listening to their voices, and building a mayoral administration ready to meet their needs.”

STAMFORD, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO