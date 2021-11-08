Hit-&-Run Driver Critically Injures 79-Year-Old Cyclist

That latest crash involving a cyclist has left a 79-year-old man in the hospital in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 5:41 p.m. Sunday on College Street between Grove and Wall, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway.

A driver in a black vehicle “struck” the elderly cyclist “and fled the scene,” Shumway reported in a release Monday. The department’s crash team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6304 or the anonymous 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) tip line; or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains.

“At least 10 witnesses including several students were at the scene being interviewed by police officers. Police have procured a partial license plate and description of the truck through Yale Security footage,” Sophie Sonnenfeld and Isaac Yu reported in the Yale Daily News.

The weekend also saw two shootings, one Friday night at 8:35 on John Williamson Drive, between Downing Street and Front Street; the other Saturday night at 11:52 nearby on Lombard Street, between Rowe Street and Chatham Street, Shumway reported. He stated that the victims — a 30-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old East Haven woman — were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.