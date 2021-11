Justin Gaethje is gunning for gold after another guaranteed Fight of the Night performance at UFC 268. In a matchup that will surely be remembered as an all-time classic, Gaethje went to war with Michael Chandler for three rounds as both fighters unloaded with devastating offense in some of the wildest exchanges in recent history. Gaethje’s ability to weather the storm and just punish Chandler with a massive uppercut as well as his damaging leg kicks allowed him to secure the victory with the judges scoring the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in his favor.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO