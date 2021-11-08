CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Toddler killed by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

By Sara Stinson, Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC8JP_0cq8omXC00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not made any arrests in the shooting death of a toddler killed by a stray bullet while he was riding in a car on I-880.

The California Highway Patrol said the freeway shooting happened Saturday around 2:10 p.m. The victims were driving south near Filbert Street when their car was suddenly struck.

The toddler, who was just shy of his 2nd birthday, was identified by the family as Jasper Wu. He died from the gunshot wound at the Oakland Children’s Hospital, CHP said.

According to evidence at the scene of the shooting, police do not believe the child or car was targeted.

San Jose police investigate deadly solo crash

A family friend told KRON4 there were three adults and three children in the car, but no one else was struck.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave a statement on the tragedy:

“To lose a 23-month-old to gun violence is as heart-wrenching and as sickening as it gets. As a mother and as a mayor, I’m devastated by the totality of human loss and trauma caused by gun violence in our society. As our department assists the California Highway Patrol to investigate this tragedy, and bring the perpetrators to justice, we call on anyone who may have information to share it with CHP investigators immediately.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf, Nov. 8, 2021

Carl Chan with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said a reward is being put together for information on the shooting.

If you have information, please call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Mother, daughter shot inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a mother and daughter were shot inside their home late Sunday night. Witnesses report the shooting happened on Sterling Dr in Oakland. Police confirm to KRON4 that the daughter is a minor, and both of them are in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 people shot during vigil in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were shot on Sunday evening during what police called a peaceful vigil. The Antioch Police Department said a 17-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot but will survive the injuries. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane. Police do not […]
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal multi-vehicle collision early Monday in foggy conditions on Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole near the Pinole Valley Road off-ramp. The CHP and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a 12:04 a.m. report of the collision and found vehicles blocking westbound lanes and […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police find man dying from gunshot wounds on sidewalk

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a Saturday night homicide in Antioch. Officers responded to the 5200 block of Travesio Way around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds on the sidewalk, according to the Antioch Police Department. Police do not have […]
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
KRON4 News

19-year-old man killed after car crash on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-580 in Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Scion was going over the speed limit and hit the back of a Ford Escape. The Scion spun toward the right should where it struck a […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Toddler#Chp
KRON4 News

Worker dies at Valero Benicia refinery

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A contractor died while working at Valero’s Benicia refinery on Friday night, according to the company. The Solano coroner’s office identified the employee as 35-year-old Luis Gutierrez of Wilmington, CA. In a statement, Valero said the worker died around 10:30 p.m. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and their […]
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy