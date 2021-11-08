Toddler killed by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not made any arrests in the shooting death of a toddler killed by a stray bullet while he was riding in a car on I-880.

The California Highway Patrol said the freeway shooting happened Saturday around 2:10 p.m. The victims were driving south near Filbert Street when their car was suddenly struck.

The toddler, who was just shy of his 2nd birthday, was identified by the family as Jasper Wu. He died from the gunshot wound at the Oakland Children’s Hospital, CHP said.

According to evidence at the scene of the shooting, police do not believe the child or car was targeted.

A family friend told KRON4 there were three adults and three children in the car, but no one else was struck.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave a statement on the tragedy:

“To lose a 23-month-old to gun violence is as heart-wrenching and as sickening as it gets. As a mother and as a mayor, I’m devastated by the totality of human loss and trauma caused by gun violence in our society. As our department assists the California Highway Patrol to investigate this tragedy, and bring the perpetrators to justice, we call on anyone who may have information to share it with CHP investigators immediately.” Mayor Libby Schaaf, Nov. 8, 2021

Carl Chan with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said a reward is being put together for information on the shooting.

If you have information, please call the CHP Investigation Tip line at (707) 917-4491.

