CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

There’s a Bunch of Different and Yummy Candy Cane Flavors for Christmas!

By Chadwick Benefield
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was in the grocery story really early Sunday morning. I was actually there when the doors opened at 6am. Pro tip! That's when I go do my grocery shopping. I always beat the church crowd. There's hardly anyone there. I can get in and out relatively quickly and there's not...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Cane#Peppermint Candy#Christmas Tree#Toys#Food Drink#Kroger
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Axios

Trying out Aldi's Thanksgiving specialty items

I live a short walk away from Aldi, and once I heard about the store's new Thanksgiving items, I knew I had to give them a try. What's new: Mama Cozzi's green bean casserole pizza and cranberry white cheddar cheese. Full disclosure: My expectations weren't high for either of these.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
hunker.com

This Surprising New Candy Cane Flavor Actually Sounds Delicious

In the world of candy canes, there are many questionable flavors — mac and cheese, kale, mushroom, clam. Some we'd be interested in trying (like mac and cheese), while others make our stomachs hurt (clam, kale, and mushroom, we're looking at you). Fortunately, a brand new candy cane from Brach's is not in the latter category.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Get a Space-Saving 5-Cup Coffee Maker When You Don’t Need To Brew a Pot for the Whole Office

The standard 12-cup coffee maker is great for families and offices, but it can be overkill if you’re just making coffee for one or two people. That’s why it’s worth checking out smaller size coffee makers. A 5-cup coffee maker hits the sweet spot between a single-serve coffee maker and a full-size coffee maker. A smaller coffee maker fits better on a small counter, and it’ll leave space for any other accessories like coffee grinders, kettles and airtight containers. Even if you drink multiple cups of coffee throughout the morning and afternoon, it can still be worthwhile to go for a...
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy