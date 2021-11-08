CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat Yourself, Tampa Bay! Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens 1st Store in Florida Bringing Its Signature Baked Goods to Pinellas Park with Grand Opening on November 12, 2021

By Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc.
 7 days ago

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc., a Philippines-founded bakery brand that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino ingredients and flavors, will open its doors in Pinellas Park, Florida, on November 12, 2021. While the new store will inherently...

