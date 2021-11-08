CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sticking points on finance and emissions as ministers take on Cop26 negotiations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Sedo_0cq8nck900

Fault lines in the Cop26 climate negotiations are becoming clearer as ministers from countries around the world take over the reins to hammer out a deal in Glasgow.

As countries met for a presidency update on the first week of the UN conference and progress of the negotiations, it was clear increased action this decade to limit dangerous warming, and finance for poor countries are key.

National plans by countries for action this decade leave the world far off track to meet the internationally agreed goal of trying to limit global warming to 1.5C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLcvd_0cq8nck900
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

So negotiators will try to thrash out a “cover decision” from Glasgow, setting out how countries will close the gap between the plans to cut emissions in this decade and what is needed to avoid temperature rises of more than 1.5C.

Vulnerable countries are pushing for nations to revisit their plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), by next year to align them to the 1.5C goal – but others are pushing back against speeding up the process from its five-yearly cycle under the Paris climate treaty.

There have also been concerns over finance to help poorer nations tackle climate change, with developed countries failing to deliver on a long promised 100 billion US dollars a year by 2020 until at least next year.

The Africa group of countries has called for 1.3 trillion dollars a year by 2030 for developing countries.

Ministers will also be under pressure to finalise the so-called Paris rulebook, which will sort out the last parts of the global Paris climate accord to make it operational and effective.

Over the weekend, the UK Cop26 presidency published a summary of what could be in the final statement from Glasgow – though a draft version of the text is not expected until Wednesday.

It flags the need for urgent action up to 2030 and efforts to scale up finance, among other elements.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma struck a seemingly optimistic note at a press conference on Monday, citing progress made on a framework to direct finance to projects hoping to protect communities from climate change.

Mr Sharma said: “Those of you who have followed this process will know that loss and damage has historically been seen as a polarising issue, but I am encouraged that the mood music has changed somewhat and there is now a practical recognition that action is needed on this topic in the face of growing impacts.”

He cited the extreme weather seen in developed nations, such as the wildfires in North America and Australia and the flooding in China and central Europe as one of the catalysts of this shift in mindset.

Mr Sharma said there had been tangible progress on setting up the Santiago Network – a UN body that will connect providers of technical expertise and resources with developing countries to help set up infrastructure to try and avert or at least minimise climate change-induced damage.

“Climate vulnerable communities are particularly at the forefront of my mind and will be so throughout these negotiations,” he said.

“They and the generations to come will not forgive us if we fail to deliver in Glasgow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSh94_0cq8nck900
UNFCCC executive secretary Patricia Espinosa (Christopher Furlong/PA) (PA Wire)

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Conversation on Climate Change, said most ministers have now landed in Scotland, adding: “They are all eager and willing to get involved in the in the negotiations.”

Ms Espinosa said she was “cautiously optimistic” delegates should “be able to adopt a meaningful group of decisions at the end of this week”.

But elsewhere, campaigners warned the first summary of the final statement was weak, and missing any reference to phasing out fossil fuels, the major source of the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming.

Kate Blagojevic, Greenpeace UK’s head of climate, said: “(Cop26 President) Alok Sharma can still fix this and insist world leaders up their game through stronger commitments on phasing out fossil fuels and significantly increasing pledges on adaptation finance in the next draft.”

Archie Young, the UK’s lead negotiator, said that during the talks “we have heard clearly a political desire for more work on loss and damage” and “more work on how we can scale up finance”.

Ugandan climate activist Edwin Namakanga who arrived on the Greenpeace vessel the Rainbow Warrior last week, said: “The result from Glasgow must be the end of new fossil fuels, and there must be proper financial support for countries in the Global South.

“We need solidarity and just transition to renewable energy, because anything less is a death sentence for whole peoples, countries and areas.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon tells Cop26 negotiators: ‘Do not fail’

Nicola Sturgeon has told Cop26 leaders “don’t fail” as they attempted to negotiate an agreement to tackle the climate emergency. Scotland’s First Minister insisted a good outcome was possible with “political will, determination and leadership” as talks in Glasgow dragged on beyond the supposed 6pm deadline on Friday evening. Ms...
U.K.
newschain

Negotiators ‘not there yet’ on securing agreement at Cop26 talks – Sharma

There is still a lot more work to be done to secure agreement at the Cop26 climate summit, its president, Alok Sharma, has told delegates. The penultimate day of the talks “must represent another gearshift” in negotiations, Mr Sharma has said, as countries try to resolve political differences in a number of areas that still need to be hammered out.
WORLD
AFP

Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal

UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal. Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations. British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power". But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Espinosa
Person
Alok Sharma
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact

 By Simon Lewis and Mark Maslin The COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow have finished and the gavel has come down on the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed by all 197 countries. If the 2015 Paris Agreement provided the framework for countries to tackle climate change then Glasgow, six years on, was the first major test […] The post Five things you need to know about the Glasgow Climate Pact appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Was Cop26 a success?

After two weeks of negotiations, the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow concluded with a pact that its UN backers insist keeps alive the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.More than 190 countries pledged to reduce coal use and agreed to strengthen emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming.However, the watered-down wording of the final Cop paper attracted criticism for not going far enough on reducing reliance on the world's dirtiest fuel, with China and India among the nations to have blocked a tougher stance...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Us Dollars#Greenpeace
abc27 News

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” […]
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.N. climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

GLASGOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections. While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: What is in the latest draft of the Glasgow climate change agreement?

The United Nations Cop26 summit in Glasgow is seen as humanity’s last best chance of reining in global warming to below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels – viewed by experts as essential to avoid catastrophic climate change.But as the two-week summit enters its final day, there are fears that the agreement due to be sealed on Friday will not go far enough.So what is in the latest draft of the proposed agreement, released by the Cop26 presidency led by UK minister Alok Sharma at 7.14am after negotiations lasting late into the night?• The document voices “alarm and utmost concern” that human...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy