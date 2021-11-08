CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman arrested after inflatable house shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AUSTIN, TX — A woman accused of killing her neighbor after an argument has turned herself in to police in Austin, Texas.

Nora Lee Lopez is facing first degree murder charges, after police said she shot her neighbor, James Traylor, multiple times on Monday, Nov. 1.

KXAN spoke to witnesses, who said the two neighbors had been “arguing over the alleged theft of a Bouncy House.”

Neighbors who talked to KXAN described hearing multiple shots, and said children were nearby when it happened. “I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said Lopez fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police took Traylor to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

