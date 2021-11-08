CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden allegedly farted in front of the Duchess of Cornwall at Cop26

The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden allegedly farted in front of the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jesse Watters predicts Joe Biden will be 'one of the worst' presidents of all time

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a "horrible president" Saturday on "Watters' World," highlighting the president's failed promises and low approval ratings. JESSE WATTERS: I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do, he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coalregioncanary.com

Biden Reportedly Farts in Front of Camilla Bowles at Climate Summit

At the recent COP26 climate summit of world leaders, President Joe Biden reportedly spread a little greenhouse gas of his own. Numerous media reports – mostly from international sources – indicate Biden farted in front of the Duchess of Cornwall, known to Americans as Camilla Bowles. Actually, known to Americans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Whittier Daily News

How Joe Biden can save his presidency

Americans are turning against the Biden Administration and Democrats in a way that portends not only considerable Democratic losses in 2022 and 2024, but also indicates that the very future of the Democratic Party could be at risk. The only way for Democrats to cut potential election losses in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Kamala Harris after a report about 'exasperation and dysfunction' in the vice president's office

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President Kamala Harris is a "vital partner" to Biden. Psaki's tweet came after a CNN report that claimed Harris' aides feel she is being sidelined by Biden. A Harris spokesperson dismissed the CNN report as "gossip." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Popculture

Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Keeps Talking About Joe Biden's Recent Faux Pas at COP26

Many of the world's leaders recently gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. COP26 summit in order to discuss pressing climate issues like deforestation, methane emissions, and coal and fossil fuels. However, the main takeaway for Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, was the fact that President Joe Biden passed gas during a conversation that he had with her.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

President Biden To Spend Thanksgiving On Nantucket, Report Says

NANTUCKET (CBS) — President Joe Biden and his family will resume a tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, The Boston Globe reports. It’s not known yet when exactly the Bidens will travel to the island, or where they will stay. According to The Globe, the Bidens have been staying at different rental properties on Nantucket since 1975. Biden did not travel to Nantucket last Thanksgiving after winning the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president will be in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday to promote his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.  
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cornwall#The Duchess#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Biden Calls Satchel Paige "The Great Negro" In Newest Slip Up

While giving a Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, President Joe Biden mistakingly called Satchel Paige "the great negro" while recalling a story about the baseball legend. Biden was honoring former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken. "I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the...
MLB
BBC

US President Joe Biden tightens restrictions on Huawei and ZTE

US President Joe Biden has signed legislation that stops companies judged to be a security threat from receiving new telecoms equipment licences. The Secure Equipment Act says the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should no longer review applications from companies ruled a threat. It means equipment from Huawei, ZTE and three...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Biden Lets Out 'Long And Loud' Fart During Chat With Duchess Camila, Source Says

President Joe Biden reportedly ripped out a fart that was audible enough to make Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, blush during their conversation. The U.S. president and the British royalty met at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Monday after attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow last week. During their chat, Biden allegedly broke wind.
POLITICS
New York Post

Chris Christie mocks Donald Trump over re-election defeat

Former New Jersey Republican governor and onetime Donald Trump ally Chris Christie is stepping up his war of words with the former president as both men weigh potential White House bids in 2024. “I’m not going to get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump,” Christie told “Axios on HBO” in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy