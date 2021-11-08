CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found guilty of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Kevin Lunney

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6jBC_0cq8meXo00

A man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin of falsely imprisoning and assaulting business executive Kevin Lunney

The 40-year-old, one of four men accused in the case, was referred to in court as “YZ”.

The Special Criminal Court began delivering its verdict in the trial of four men accused of assaulting and falsely imprisoning the Quinn Industrial Holdings executive on Monday.

Mr Lunney was kidnapped close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17 2019.

The businessman had his leg broken, was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, who is delivering the verdicts, indicated it could take most of the day to read out the judgment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pe3hS_0cq8meXo00
Businessman Kevin Lunney was kidnapped and tortured (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Justice Hunt is presiding over the the three-judge court.

The four defendants who went on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin all deny charges of abducting and assaulting Mr Lunney.

They are Luke O’Reilly, 68, from Kilcogy, Co Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, and Alan O’Brien, 40, both of whom have addresses in East Wall in Dublin; and a fourth man, 40, who cannot be named for legal reasons and was referred to in court as “YZ”.

The trial ran for 40 days in the summer.

The trial heard that Mr Lunney was bundled into the boot of a car close to his home in Co Fermanagh and driven across the border.

He was taken to a farm site and put in a horsebox where he was tied up and beaten, had his leg broken and covered in bleach and had the letters QIH carved into his chest with a Stanley knife.

Mr Lunney’s attackers demanded that he resign as a director of QIH.

Mr Justice Hunt said the court was satisfied that Mr Lunney was falsely imprisoned and assaulted and accepted his evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhXfO_0cq8meXo00
Defendant Luke O’Reilly arrives at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Justice Hunt described Mr Lunney as a “most impressive witness” and said the court accepted his evidence.

He also told the court that he had an “uncanny ability” to estimate the passage of time, even though his attackers had removed his watch.

He added that Mr Lunney’s description of the yard where he was taken was borne out in the investigation.

Mr Lunney is attending the court to hear the judgment.

The three judges who presided in the case had been expected to give their verdict last month but it was delayed until Monday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stephen Port detective ‘thought victims could be drug addicts due to appearance’

A detective investigating the death of two young men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port wrongly suspected they might be drug addicts, an inquest jury has heard. Detective Sergeant Peter Sweetman said Jack Taylor – Port’s fourth and final victim – had the “stature and appearance” of someone who might use drugs, and had a similar working theory over the death of Gabriel Kovari, the second man killed by the drug-rape predator.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Man found guilty of murder

NOTE: This article was updated to specify a charge Keith Baker pled guilty to, according to Champaign County court records. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana man was found guilty on Wednesday for a murder committed on May 21, 2020. Prosecutors made a successful argument that 21-year-old London Taylor was one of the people responsible […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Quinn Industrial Holdings#Co Fermanagh#Qih
BBC

Kevin Lunney trial: Three guilty of abduction and attack

Three men have been found guilty of abducting and torturing Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney. Mr Lunney, 51, was kidnapped outside his County Fermanagh home in September 2019 and seriously assaulted. A fourth man, Luke O'Reilly, 68, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy in County Cavan was acquitted by the Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Globe Gazette

Clear Lake man pleads guilty to assaults, burglaries

A Clear Lake man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to multiple robberies in the area. Richard Dale Sigler, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple felonies -- three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts if assault while participating in a felony, second-degree burglary, and ongoing criminal conduct.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Man found guilty after admitting shooting wife with shotgun

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been found guilty after admitting to shooting his wife with a shotgun. Joseph Tolbert, 42 of Barren Springs, was convicted of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Drug and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
NECN

Man Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter in Deadly Quincy Bar Fight

A man charged with fatally punching another man during a fight outside a Quincy American Legion post nearly three years ago was found guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter. Matthew Potter, 38, of Weymouth, was facing multiple charges in connection with the January 2019 death of Chris McCallum. He was acquitted...
QUINCY, MA
FOX Carolina

DA: Man found guilty of 2018 attempted rape, strangulation

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that a man was found guilty of a 2018 attack on Friday. Williams said 29-year-old Kagen Fransward Williams from Greenboro was found guilty by a Buncombe County jury of Attempted Second Degree Forcible Rape and Assault by Strangulation. On...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man found guilty of shooting at police in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson man accused of shooting at police while barricaded inside a home was found guilty of two felonies by a jury. David Davis, 59, was convicted by a jury on Thursday of two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm stemming from a situation on Dec. 5, 2019.
JACKSON, MI
wamwamfm.com

Man Accused of Robbery Found Guilty

A man involved in a Knox County robbery and carjacking has been found guilty. Ricky L. Brochin II was found guilty on Thursday of Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. He was also discovered to be a Habitual Offender. The incident happened back in 2018, but the pandemic and multiple...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Cecil Daily

Man found guilty in Perryville-area drug case

ELKTON — A man is facing more than 25 years in sentences after a jury found him guilty of several charges relating to investigators confiscating crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin mixed with fentanyl, two guns and other evidence while raiding his residence near Perryville in January, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
ksgf.com

Marshfield Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Wife, Mother-In-Law

A man from Marshfield has been found guilty of shooting his wife and mother-in-law to death in 2018. Kenneth Livingston, 34, had been going through a divorce with his wife, Lyndsey. He showed up at the house in Elkland to see his three children and got into an argument with...
MARSHFIELD, MO
lptv.org

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury

A Red Lake man pleaded guilty on Thursday, November 4 to an assault that resulted in substantial bodily injury. According to court documents, Chad Joseph Sumner, Sr., age 42, admitted to assaulting victim “Jane Doe” at her home on June 30, 2019. As a result of the assault, Jane Doe had a laceration above her right eye and blood on her shirt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy