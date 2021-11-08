www.beboptechnology.com

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon Sports Computing Names BeBop Technology as Its Preferred Cloud Partner. LOS ANGELES and LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8,...

The Press

Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers as AWS Activate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autify, Inc. (CEO: Ryo Chikazawa), which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as AWS Activate Partner to give exclusive offers to startups. For more information on our AWS Activate exclusive offers, please search for exclusive offers in the...
BUSINESS
The Press

eBay Completes Transfer of its Businesses in Korea to Emart

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced it has completed the transfer of 80.01% stake in its Korean businesses for approximately $3.0 billion USD of gross cash proceeds. "We...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer Named Wild Bunch CEO

Ron Meyer, a legendary dealmaker and operator whose decades-long tenure leading NBCUniversal ended in scandal, has found a new gig. The CAA co-founder and former NBCUniversal vice-chairman has been named CEO of Wild Bunch AG, a European production, sales and distribution company that has been involved with award-winning films such as “The King’s Speech,” “Shoplifters” and “Titane.” Tennor Group has a controlling stake in the company and helped orchestrate Wild Bunch’s 2018 restructuring.   Meyer was forced to resign at NBCUniversal in 2020 after he admitted to an affair with an unnamed woman and said he was being extorted. It was later revealed...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Elevates Marketing Chief Marc Weinstock

Paramount Pictures has tapped worldwide marketing and distribution president Marc Weinstock to run one unified division. As a result of the reorganization, marketing co-president Mary Daily is departing. She had focused more on the international side of the aisle. Newly installed Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins detailed the changes on Monday in a note to staff. Robbins further announced that Pam Kaufman, president of global consumer products for ViacomCBS, will now run Paramount’s Themed Entertainment division as well. She will report to Robbins and ViacomCBS Networks president-CEO Raffaele Annecchino. Kevin Suh will be stepping down in his role as the current president of...
PARAMOUNT, CA
8 News Now

Everything Todd

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Famous Chef, Todd English chats about moving his restaurant, “Olives,” to the Virgin Hotels and a new hotel of his own on its way while making his favorite Thanksgiving dish with Jillian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

BoohooMan Launches AR Campaign for Black Friday

Move over, Black Friday, and make way for Black Hack Friday — a new BoohooMan project that launched Monday to claim its stake in augmented reality shopping. With Hack Friday, the first AR campaign from London-based Boohoo.com’s mens wear extension, the e-commerce purveyor plastered billboards and fly posters around the world with QR codes. Essentially, people scan the codes to unlock exclusive promotions, which will be applicable on top of Boohooman.com offers, with special deals to drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

'Big Short' Burry exits bearish bets on Tesla, Google

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame exited bearish bets on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, and fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund (ARKK.P) last quarter, according to SEC filings released on Monday. Burry, whose bets against mortgage securities...
STOCKS
The Press

EPRI CEO: COP26 Agreement 'Solidifies Global March Towards Decarbonization'

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, world leaders from nearly 200 countries came to an agreement at COP26, increasing national ambitions to reduce near-term emissions, reiterating the long-term aim of 1.5C warming that entails net-zero targets around mid-century, and increasing the climate change focus on adaption and resilience. Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) CEO Arshad Mansoor, who was in attendance at COP26, had the following statement:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

BetterMe Creating Happiness Within

BetterMe Diabetic Meal Plans To Keep Blood Sugar Stable. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For World Diabetes Day, November 14th, BetterMe: Health Coaching is excited to present the Diabetic Meal Plans for two types of diabetes and a diabetes awareness campaign inside the app.
HEALTH
The Press

Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan inaugurates VVDN's new Die Casting Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- VVDN Technologies is India's premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company. Hon'ble Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan visited its premises in Manesar on 12th November, 2021. He visited VVDN's Experience center, 5G mobile communications lab, Mechanical tooling Park 1 & 2. During the visit, he also successfully made a 5G video call from VVDN's 5G lab to Hon'ble Minister of Telecommunications & IT and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, which is unique in the sense that the call has been made from indigenous 5G telecommunications equipment. Hon'ble Minister of State stated that our Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi ji has pledged to make India self-reliant in every field including that of telecommunications. VVDN has shown its intent and capabilities in making India a truly Atma Nirbhar not only in telecommunications but also in other areas. He congratulated the entire team of VVDN for its stellar achievements. He further said that the Modi Government will take all necessary steps to support such endeavors. Recent telecom reforms, PLI policy and PMI policy of Department Telecommunications are among several of such initiatives.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Press

DEADLINE: Snap Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SNAP

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 10, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Black v. Snap Inc., No. 21-cv-08892 (C.D. Cal.). Commenced on November 11, 2021, the Snap class action lawsuit charges Snap and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
The Press

Military Streaming Platform Veteran Entertainment Television "VET Tv" Announces Waco Hoover as Chief Executive Officer and Todd Brockman as Chairman of the Board

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Entertainment Television, the largest entertainment and streaming platform serving the military community, announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Waco Hoover who has chaired the company's advisory board will serve as CEO and Todd Brockman will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. John Acevedo will transition from his role as CEO and serve as the company's chief strategy officer.
TV & VIDEOS
