www.beboptechnology.com

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- VVDN Technologies is India's premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company. Hon'ble Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan visited its premises in Manesar on 12th November, 2021. He visited VVDN's Experience center, 5G mobile communications lab, Mechanical tooling Park 1 & 2. During the visit, he also successfully made a 5G video call from VVDN's 5G lab to Hon'ble Minister of Telecommunications & IT and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, which is unique in the sense that the call has been made from indigenous 5G telecommunications equipment. Hon'ble Minister of State stated that our Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi ji has pledged to make India self-reliant in every field including that of telecommunications. VVDN has shown its intent and capabilities in making India a truly Atma Nirbhar not only in telecommunications but also in other areas. He congratulated the entire team of VVDN for its stellar achievements. He further said that the Modi Government will take all necessary steps to support such endeavors. Recent telecom reforms, PLI policy and PMI policy of Department Telecommunications are among several of such initiatives.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO