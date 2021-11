Titans workhorse Derrick Henry didn’t look right Sunday in Indianapolis (season-low 2.4 yards per carry), and now we have a better idea why. Henry, the NFL’s leader in both touchdowns (10) and rushing yards (937), is awaiting MRI results for what could be a season-ending foot injury. It goes without saying that losing Henry, a two-time rushing champ and the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, for any amount of time would be an enormous blow to a Titans’ offense that, despite a pair of talented receivers in Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, isn’t especially deep.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO