Multiple first responder agencies to sign agreement for road clearance goal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Multiple first responder agencies signed the Missouri Open Roads Agreement Monday morning. The agreement is the first of its kind.

The signing of the agreement coincides with crash responder safety week. The Missouri Open Roads Agreement provides guidance to first responders clearing incidents from Missouri Highways.

Those signing onto the agreement will adopt a goal to clear traffic incidents from roads safely in 90 minutes or fewer from the arrival of first responders. The incidents listed in the agreement include crashes and lane closures (due to spilled cargo, debris).

Follow this link to read the open roads agreement.

Ed Hassinger is the Deputy Director for the Missouri Department of Transportation says communication between agencies, being organized, and providing drivers with alternate routes will play a key role in achieving the 90-minute goal.

"It's really about keeping the motorist safe and also keeping those folks that are first responders responding to these scenes safe," said Hassinger.

However, all vehicle incidents won't need much attention and can be solved sooner.

Michael Scott is a board member of the Missouri Tow Truck Association. He says 90 percent of incidents that happen on the highways are minor but "the ones we're mainly concerned about would be the truck wrecks or fatality accident that there doing a reconstruction or some other incident, a shooting or something."

Scott says the towing industry plans to do its part by having equipment ready to go. Scott says less time tow truck drivers need to be on the road the safer it will be for them.

"I think it's uh great thing as we move forward. The less time towers are out on the highway, the better chance we have to go home. We lose one tower every 6 days is killed somewhere place in the united states on average," said Scott.

Scott added that this same goal has been implemented in other states. He told ABC 17 News Washington achieved its 90 minutes or less when dealing with serious crashes. Scott said he feels Missouri can do the same.

The post Multiple first responder agencies to sign agreement for road clearance goal appeared first on ABC17NEWS .