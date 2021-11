(credit to Tim Gallagher) Nolan Nguyen thinks of his father and his brother, as well as several friends, on Veterans Day. “Veterans Day is important to me,” says Nguyen, a Buena Vista University freshman from Fort Myers, Fla. “I’ve not yet served in the active military, but the military is a way of life for me. I have family members and friends who are veterans, and it is important to appreciate their service and what they do for us and our country.”

