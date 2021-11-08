CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman arrested after inflatable house shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPLae_0cq8kqg200

AUSTIN, TX — A woman accused of killing her neighbor after an argument has turned herself in to police in Austin, Texas.

Nora Lee Lopez is facing first degree murder charges, after police said she shot her neighbor, James Traylor, multiple times on Monday, Nov. 1.

KXAN spoke to witnesses, who said the two neighbors had been “arguing over the alleged theft of a Bouncy House.”

Neighbors who talked to KXAN described hearing multiple shots, and said children were nearby when it happened. “I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said Lopez fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police took Traylor to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.
DALLAS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Inflatable#Police#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
75K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy