What’s keeping you from fixing your finances? Despite strong economic metrics over the last decade, only 28% of Americans are considered financially healthy, 17% struggle in almost all financial aspects of their lives, and another 55% are struggling with some financial aspects of their lives. Furthermore, 25% of Americans have nothing saved for emergencies, and 21% don’t save any of their income for retirement. And those who do save usually aren’t saving enough.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO