The folks from the Iron Islands are fond of saying, what is dead can never die. You can argue theology and philosophy with the Drowned God's worshippers if you want, but there's no denying that saying rings true when it comes to certain iconic cars — such as the Lexus LFA. Built in a mere handful of numbers between 2010 and 2012, the LFA remains lusted-over and idolized, thanks to features like its gorgeous carbon-fiber body and screaming naturally-aspirated V10. (The fact that a handful of new ones mysteriously seem to be sold every year only adds to their legend.)

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO