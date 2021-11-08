CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita fire crews battle blaze at Water’s Edge Apartments

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwVHV_0cq8j3zF00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a blaze Monday at Water’s Edge Apartments. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Central.

KSN News crews arrived and found firefighters battling the fire from the roof of a building at the complex.

A firefighter said two apartments had damage from smoke and water.

“It got into the second-floor apartment just a little bit, but they were able to contain it right around the door,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham, Wichita Fire Department. “We still have some smoke and water damage on the second-floor apartment and a little bit on the first.”

Governor announces plan to ‘axe the food tax’ in Kansas

No one was hurt in the fire. Firefighters rescued a couple of cats from an apartment.

Crews had to disconnect the power from four apartments in the complex.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Fire damages home in north Wichita early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire damaged a home in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood on Sunday. The fire happened near 17th and Payne around 3:30 a.m. The fire was so bad it burned a neighboring home. Wichita fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. One adult and five children lived at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Eastern Kansas man killed in car crash Friday

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from eastern Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday. Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas McCarty, of Mound City, was driving his 2004 Toyota Highlander southbound on Kansas Highway 7, just over 600 feet north of Leasure Road, when he drifted off the highway to the right. McCarty overcorrected his car […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
KSN News

Mayor of Goddard arrested on suspicion of DUI

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The mayor of Goddard has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Hunter Larkin, of Goddard, was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as improper driving on a laned roadway. The arrest took place Saturday, Nov. 13 near the intersection […]
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dead after crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is dead after running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle on Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, 59-year-old Jay Turner was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline Van heading south on Road R when he drove through a […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firefighters#Water Damage#Apartment Building#Accident#Ksnw#Water S Edge Apartments#Battalion#Wichita Fire Department#Wichitafiredept#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KDHE adds child’s death to Kansas COVID death toll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A young child is one of the recent victims of COVID-19 in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said a child in the infant-to-nine-year-old age group died from COVID-19 earlier this month. The KDHE does not provide the child’s exact age, the town, county, or any information about how […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy