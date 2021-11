Anachronistic, adjective: belonging or appropriate to an earlier period. There's no better word to describe the brand of offense we saw from the Celtics in the second half of their collapse against the Chicago Bulls. Ime Udoka leaned on his veterans despite the rotation's poor shooting ability as a collective, meaning low-usage shooters Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard remained glued to the bench.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO