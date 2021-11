Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Stop The Excuses.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has teased a big storyline for Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre all season and, this week, the big development finally arrived. After weeks of limited communication and rumors from friends and family, Ariela finally got Biniyam on a virtual call to confront him. Viewers learned why she informed him she wouldn’t be returning to Ethiopia and, after hearing the details, it’s honestly hard to feel sorry for Biniyam.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO