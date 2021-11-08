Alec Baldwin Posts About Gun Safety On Set After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
By Rachel McRady
ETOnline.com
7 days ago
Alec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor fired a gun on the Rust set last month that was inadvertently loaded with a...
Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Like most Americans, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids by going trick or treating and wearing costumes to mark the exciting occasion. However, the Baldwin family received criticism for observing Halloween traditions amid the fatal shooting investigations on the set of "Rust," which involved the actor.
Nicolas Cage was “visibly upset” when Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer under scrutiny over last week's fatal “Rust” shooting, fired guns without warning on the set of “The Old Way,” a different western movie filmed in August, a key grip for the production told Inside Edition. “There were some incidents that...
A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
Angelina Jolie is weighing in on the fatal shooting that occured on the Rust movie set...
The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
Former “Rust” crew members and their attorneys are speaking out about what they believe went wrong on the New Mexico set of the low-budget production last month, when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Lane Luper, who served as first...
A new document seemingly answers whether someone from "Rust" would be charged following the shooting incident. All the warrants related to the "Rust" movie set accident revealed that the set's working condition ultimately failed in following the film industry standards for gun safety. As a result, it caused the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, up in the dusty foothills of Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a fatal accident occurred on the set of the upcoming Western “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin. Baldwin, 63, was practicing for his part as the outlaw when he fired his prop gun, accidentally killing the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.
Rolling Loud New York had plenty of exciting moments for performers and attendees alike – unfortunately, the event also saw the arrest of Fetty Wap and five others before the rapper could make it on stage for his set. On Friday, November 5th, the “My Way” hitmaker was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail.
An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.
Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail.
Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87.
There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
In Harris County, Texas, two Black boys reportedly watched their brother be beaten to death by their mother's white boyfriend. The surviving children were reportedly abandoned to live in the Houston-area apartment alone with their brother's decomposing body for nearly a year, according to authorities.
Gaige Grosskreutz GMA testimony and Gaige Grosskreutz trial testimony: They contradict each other. Gaige Grosskreutz, who is affiliated with the People’s Revolution Group and is the only man to survive being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, denied pointing his gun at Kyle Rittenhouse after admitting to pointing his gun at Kyle Rittenhouse.
It was a very happy day for one New York City police officer after she received a surprise proposal from her retired sergeant boyfriend — with the help of the NYPD Commissioner. Commissioner Dermot F. Shea announced the exciting news in a post on Twitter Wednesday alongside a video of...
8:24 AM PT -- DaBaby is ripping his baby mama over the incident, seemingly accusing her of using their child for Internet clout. DB also says he will take care of his kid despite all the public drama. DaBaby booted his baby mama from his house while she was trying...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A written plea of not guilty has been submitted to Broward court on behalf of Jason Banegas in the shooting death of Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino.
On October 17th, Chirino was shot and killed in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive when he went to check out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.
Chirino, 28, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
Hollywood police Office Yandy Chirino died after being shot in the line of duty. (Source: Hollywood Police)
Banegas, 18, was out of jail and on probation for burglary and drug charges when the shooting happened. He reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off as the two scuffled.
He has been charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.
Chirino had been with the Hollywood police department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has broken her silence after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded weapon that she supplied him with on the set of Rust. In a statement, the 24-year-old said she had “no idea” why there were live rounds present. Her lawyers released a...
