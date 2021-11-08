CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin Posts About Gun Safety On Set After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

By Rachel McRady‍
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor fired a gun on the Rust set last month that was inadvertently loaded with a...

Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
Washington Post

‘Rust’ armorer’s lawyer suggests ‘sabotage,’ crew member details lack of gun safety on set of Alec Baldwin movie

Former “Rust” crew members and their attorneys are speaking out about what they believe went wrong on the New Mexico set of the low-budget production last month, when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a weapon that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Lane Luper, who served as first...
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Set Commited Gun Safety Violations; Arrest Warrants Up In The Air?

A new document seemingly answers whether someone from "Rust" would be charged following the shooting incident. All the warrants related to the "Rust" movie set accident revealed that the set's working condition ultimately failed in following the film industry standards for gun safety. As a result, it caused the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
the-standard.org

Kelley: How Alec Baldwin's fatal prop gun accident reflects the history of set safety in Hollywood

On Thursday, Oct. 21, up in the dusty foothills of Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a fatal accident occurred on the set of the upcoming Western “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin. Baldwin, 63, was practicing for his part as the outlaw when he fired his prop gun, accidentally killing the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.
