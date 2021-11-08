CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump: 2024 announcement 'probably' coming after midterms

By Claire Rafford
POLITICO
 7 days ago
Trump has flirted openly with the idea of running for president in 2024, continuing to hold campaign-style rallies and sending out fundraising emails. | Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said he will "probably" wait until after next year's midterm elections to announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

"I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision," Trump told Fox News in an interview published Monday.

Asked about the pack of other Republicans who have been the subject of speculation about a 2024 White House run — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — Trump noted that many of the GOP hopefuls have already said they will defer to his decision on whether to run for president.

"We have a lot, they’re all very well-named," he said. "But almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run."

Trump has flirted openly with the idea of running for president in 2024 , continuing to hold campaign-style rallies and sending out fundraising emails. Even after losing his reelection bid last year and inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol where his supporters sought to overturn the presidential election's results, the former president remains the center of gravity for Republican politics nationwide and wields immense influence within the party. Of the small handful of GOP lawmakers to publicly break with Trump, several have faced significant blowback from within the party.

As for a potential running mate for a 2024 campaign , Trump said "there are a lot of great people in the Republican Party." He called DeSantis "a good man" but added that "we have a lot of great people." The former president said Haley "every once in a while goes off the rails" — an apparent reference to her occasional willingness to criticize her former boss on issues like the Jan. 6 insurrection and the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va . But Haley, Trump said, "comes back, which is nice."

"She said she’d never run if I ran, which I think is a good sign of respect," Trump said of Haley. "I was very good to her, I thought she did a very good job at what she did with the United Nations."

Donna Sullivan
7d ago

No matter what ends up happening with the Biden Presidency, the majority of Americans hate Trump and Trumpism..thats not gonna change. They may get the House, Senate..maybe, but if Don is their nominee they wont get the WH.We worked to hard to kick him out, they best rethink that.

Jamie Kelly
6d ago

If he’s not in prison by then. Georgia DA convened a special grand jury to hear racketeering, election fraud, election tampering and trump was nice enough to provide plenty of recorded evidence for her. His days of freedom are numbered. Just a matter of time…..

MaryAnne Romano
6d ago

I agree with that. Trump is not fit to be on again and as well too dangerous. He is in way too much trouble now as it is to run again.

