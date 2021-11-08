CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC Democrat to run against Nancy Mace for Lowcountry seat in Congress

By Bristow Marchant
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has a new Democratic challenger for her Lowcountry congressional seat. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health, announced she is running against the Charleston Republican in a two-minute video posted to social media on Monday. “Even on the toughest days, I’m proud to call...

