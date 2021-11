Asha was set to leave college, armed with three strong A-Levels and an ambition to go to medical school. But there was a problem. “I remember in 2013 speaking to my chemistry teacher and literally holding back the tears as I tried to explain to him why I couldn’t go to uni that year,” she tells me. Asha is one of many young Muslims who decided not to take out a student loan on account of their religious ideals.

