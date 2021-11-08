Today in History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Saturday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2021. There are 41 days left in the year. On Nov. 20, 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants...

www.durangoherald.com

enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II No Longer Mobile? Monarch Unable To Do THIS Following Health Scare

Queen Elizabeth II's health is seemingly worse than expected. In the past weeks, Queen Elizabeth made royal fans worry when she used a walking stick for the first time since her knee operation in 2003. Her status seemingly worsened as her doctor told her to rest for a few days, making her miss her scheduled trip to Northern Ireland.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
tatler.com

Tiara of the Month: Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain's Fleur-de-Lis Tiara

In 1906 Princess Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, married King Alfonso XIII of Spain. Alfonso gave Victoria Eugenie a grand diamond tiara to wear on their wedding day, which he had commissioned from the Spanish royal jewellers - Ansorena. The diamonds were set in platinum in the design of three Fleur-de-Lis, the symbol for his family – the House of Bourbon. Yet it wasn't all romance: their union was unpopular among anarchists in the increasingly politically unstable Spain and as they left their wedding ceremony a bunch of flowers was thrown at their carriage which concealed a bomb, killing and injuring over 100 people - leaving the new queen's wedding dress splattered with blood.
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
