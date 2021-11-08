Today in History

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO