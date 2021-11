Warner Music Group posted a solid fiscal fourth quarter and strong fiscal year results in earnings reported Monday, with revenue up 22.2% (20.8% in constant currency) driven by digital revenue growth of 19% (17.5% in constant currency) across recorded music and music publishing for the quarter; and revenue up 19% (15%) and net income of $307 million (versus a $470 net loss for 2020) for the year. The quarter’s results were a strong boost from the same period last year, which were essentially flat, largely due to the pandemic, and were spurred in part by the return of live performances...

