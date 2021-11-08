CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny & Warmer again today—rain & colder temps on the way later this week

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll stay with warmer temperatures and sunshine for today. We are looking at...

www.vandaliaradio.com

WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
expressnews.com

The warm temps to start the week will give way to a cold front on Thursday

San Antonio residents can expect sunshine and warm temperatures early this week before a cold front moves in and drops high temperatures into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s during the early morning hours of Thursday as the cold front arrives, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Sunny Skies
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
HONOLULU, HI
KOMU

Forecast: Winds lead to milder temps early this week, colder by Wednesday

The warming trends, while brief, will lead to milder conditions across Missouri for Monday and Tuesday. Temps are warming across the region early this week thanks to a warm front that passed through central Missouri earlier Monday morning. This front is drawing in a gusty south breeze which could be as strong as 30 mph at times.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
WAFF

Warmer than average temps through Wednesday

Mostly clear conditions are expected overnight with a light southeasterly breeze, Tuesday morning low temperatures will be cool in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm for Tuesday thanks with a southwesterly breeze, winds will occasionally gust up to 15 miles per hour with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will be another sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wkdzradio.com

Temps Expected to Fluctuate Again This Week

The weather doesn’t appear as if it wants to relinquish its autumn properties just yet as we are expected to see another warm-up this week ahead of another period of cold weather. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the fluctuation in temperatures will continue over the next two days. Powell...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: From Near Record Heat To Feeling Like Winter, Get Ready For Temperature Whiplash!

DENVER (CBS4) – After very mild weekend, temperatures on Colorado’s Front Range will soar even higher to start the week. Record high temperatures may be broken Monday afternoon before a blast of winter-like weather quickly arrives for the the middle of the week. Denver’s existing record high temperature for Nov. 15 is 78 degrees set in 1942. That record is likely safe but the metro area should be close and it’s possible other records along the Front Range could fall. (source: CBS) The very warm weather for Monday comes after a very mild weekend for November. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it won’t be...
DENVER, CO
KATC News

Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

Fair to clear skies will be in place tonight. Light southerly winds will hold our overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. So, not quite as chilly tonight, but still cool. Some patchy fog could be possible in spots first thing in the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A warm November day; Brace yourself for colder weather later this week

High pressure will keep it warm and dry today. A cold front will move across the area tomorrow and bring a chance of showers to the north in the morning. Colder air moving in behind the front will knock temperatures down well below average on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, it'll likely drop below freezing along the Wasatch Front for the first time this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

